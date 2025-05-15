Report: First-round pick Williams, 49ers agree to $24.94M contract

The 49ers appear to have taken care of some important business.

San Francisco and first-round pick Mykel Williams have agreed to a four-year rookie contract, KPRC2's Aaron Wilson reported Wednesday.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

#49ers deal for first-round pick Mykel Williams: fully guaranteed $24.943 million, including $14.78 million signing bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 14, 2025

Williams' fully guaranteed four-year deal is worth $24.943 million, including a $14.78 million signing bonus.

Williams, an edge rusher, was the No. 11 overall pick in this year’s draft. The 20-year-old registered 14 sacks over his three college football seasons at Georgia, where he won a national championship in 2022.

With a productive rookie minicamp and a four-year contract under his belt, Williams marches closer to solidifying himself as an elite run defender on the 49ers’ defensive line.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast