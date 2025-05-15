Trending
Report: First-round pick Williams, 49ers agree to $24.94M contract

By Joel Soria

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 49ers appear to have taken care of some important business.

San Francisco and first-round pick Mykel Williams have agreed to a four-year rookie contract, KPRC2's Aaron Wilson reported Wednesday.

Williams' fully guaranteed four-year deal is worth $24.943 million, including a $14.78 million signing bonus.

Williams, an edge rusher, was the No. 11 overall pick in this year’s draft. The 20-year-old registered 14 sacks over his three college football seasons at Georgia, where he won a national championship in 2022.

With a productive rookie minicamp and a four-year contract under his belt, Williams marches closer to solidifying himself as an elite run defender on the 49ers’ defensive line.

