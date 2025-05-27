How Bosa has helped 49ers first-round pick Williams since draft

49ers rookie edge rusher Mykel Williams already has received valuable mentorship from starry counterpart Nick Bosa.

On Tuesday, the Georgia product, whom San Francisco selected No. 11 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, explained on Kay Adams’ “Up and Adams” show just how the five-time Pro Bowl selection has helped him improve on the gridiron.

“Learning from Bosa -- Bosa came in and helped me tremendously,” Williams told Adams. “Like, he’s a great teammate, telling me little stuff about angles and timing and hands. He’s really been adding to my game.”

Mykel Williams says Nick Bosa’s mentorship is elevating his game—and Robert Saleh’s system “allows me to play to my strengths.”@heykayadams | @MykelWilliams_ | @PaniniAmerica pic.twitter.com/q0BgEsX8je — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 27, 2025

Bosa is the perfect teacher for Williams.

The six-year 49ers veteran has collected 261 career tackles off the edge with 165 quarterback hits, 11 forced fumbles and even two interceptions. Plus, as San Francisco’s selection with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Bosa knows what it’s like to carry high expectations for a retooling team with Super Bowl aspirations.

But Bosa isn’t the only big name helping welcome Williams to the Bay. New 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, back for a second stint with coach Kyle Shanahan, has made Williams’ transition from college star to NFL up-and-comer that much easier.

“It’s been great, man,” Williams told Adams, “just playing for Saleh and in his scheme and his system, where he gives us so much freedom to go do our natural talents, what we’re supposed to do. … It allows me to go be the pass rusher and the run stopper that I can be. It allows me to play to my strengths. I just thank Saleh for having this scheme and this system.”

Williams, 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, believes he simply can be his normal, massive self within Saleh’s defense while playing to his strengths.

Between learning from an All-Pro in Bosa and working with a player’s coach in Saleh, Williams probably could not have hoped for a better situation to enter as an NFL rookie.

