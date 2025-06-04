Kocurek encouraged by Bosa's mentorship of 49ers rookie Williams

SANTA CLARA — Mykel Williams is getting help from one of the 49ers’ best as he makes the challenging transition to the NFL.

Nick Bosa quickly has stepped in as a mentor for the first-round pick, defensive line coach Kris Kocurek shared with local Bay Area media on Tuesday. The long-tenured position coach has been impressed by how the two pass rushers already have bonded.

“Just in this short period of time, [Williams’] eagerness to learn and to correct mistakes very quickly, move on to the next, and pull information from Nick,” Kocurek said. “He’s watched Nick for an extended period of time since Nick has been in the NFL, and a guy that Mykel has kind of followed.”

Williams is walking the walk in his desire to learn everything he can from the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, and Bosa has been open to offering advice. While the bulk of the teaching obviously is being given by Kocurek, the coach has appreciated how the All-Pro has shared the nuances of his pass-rushing technique.

“To get here and see Nick’s willingness to teach him on the field,” Kocurek said. “And teach him the small intricate details of pass rush, and leverage, and taking on blocks in the run game. He’s really gravitated towards Nick a lot, and if you watch him at practice he’s always standing right behind Nick, and Nick knows he’s watching him.

“He’s a kid that’s really eager to learn and wants to know the how and why.”

Bosa only is 27 years old, but has racked up five Pro-Bowl and two All-Pro honors over his six seasons in the league. Kocurek shared that the well-decorated lineman has been pulling the rookie aside, sharing "small minute pointers” on his stance first step and hand placement.

“I think it’s a good match,” Kocurek said. “You know you got an older, I shouldn’t say old, you get a veteran player in Nick going on his seventh year with a rookie that’s like a sponge right now and learning from one of the best in the game. It’s a good matchup.”

The two will have a few more chances to work together when the 49ers hold their second open practice of OTAs on Wednesday, as well as mandatory minicamp the following week.

