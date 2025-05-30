Lynch details how 49ers rookie Williams is a ‘sponge' around Bosa

49ers rookie edge rusher Mykel Williams has been close to star Nick Bosa during the first week of organized team activities (OTAs).

San Francisco president of football operations and general manager John Lynch explained to KNBR’s Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher on Friday just how the Georgia product, whom the 49ers selected No. 11 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, has been watching and learning from the five-time Pro Bowler.

“Cool moment: yesterday, I walk out there, and Bosa and Mykel – Mykel’s just a sponge, you know, following Nick,” Lynch told Murphy and Boucher. “[Defensive line coach] Kris Kocurek’s doing such a great job of like, ‘Hey, Mykel, get behind Bosa, watch how much ground he’s gaining with his first step.”

There’s no better teacher for Williams than Bosa.

Bosa, San Francisco’s choice with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 Draft, has collected 261 career tackles with 165 quarterback hits, 11 forced fumbles and two interceptions over six 49ers seasons and can help mold his own co-star across the defensive line.

Williams himself explained on Kay Adams’ “Up and Adams” show how Bosa has taken him under his wing thus far.

“Learning from Bosa -- Bosa came in and helped me tremendously,” Williams told Adams. “Like, he’s a great teammate, telling me little stuff about angles and timing and hands. He’s really been adding to my game.”

Williams was part of a 49ers draft class that is expected to play a crucial role in the team’s 2025 NFL season outcome. After San Francisco’s last-place finish in the NFC West last season, Lynch is eager about the collaboration of youth and experienced veterans.

“The vets are really embracing these guys,” Lynch told Murphy and Boucher. “You know, with young guys, it can take a little time; they’re going to take their lumps, but young guys are important; this league, it’s a young man’s game.

“We’re excited with what the group – the 11 of them – are going to provide to this team. They’re going to earn everything they get, that’s what this league’s all about.”

The 49ers have a strong core of veterans featuring stars such as George Kittle, Fred Warner, Christian McCaffrey; Bosa’s support of Williams is the perfect example of what Lynch and San Francisco want from the team’s older players moving forward.

