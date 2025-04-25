What Williams hopes to learn from new 49ers teammate Bosa

SANTA CLARA — The newest member of the 49ers, Mykel Williams, is ready to get to work learning everything he can -- especially from one player in particular.

During his first media availability after San Francisco selected him No. 11 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, the defensive end shared that he couldn’t wait to meet Nick Bosa and ask him questions. On Friday after arriving in Santa Clara, Williams detailed what he wanted to focus on.

“I want to learn everything from him,” Williams said. “I want to learn how he rush how he rushes. I want to learn why he does the stuff he does. I want to learn how he thinks.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I want to learn everything from him."



Mykel Williams can't wait to pick Nick Bosa's brain ✍️ pic.twitter.com/mjf979FAPe — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 25, 2025

Getting inside one of the top NFL edge rusher's mind likely will do Williams a lot of good. The first-round pick already is regarded as the best edge setter in this class by defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and adding elements of Bosa’s game only will elevate the rookie's on-field productivity.

“I can’t wait to get next to Nick and pick his brain a little bit and ask him questions,” Williams said. “Ask him what he has seen, and why he did that, and just ask him about the game. Fittin' to try to take some stuff from him.”

Bosa has been known to be very generous with his time with teammates, sharing pass rush techniques with Fred Warner and others during practices, especially during the dog days of training camp.

Williams shared that he already is very familiar with Bosa’s game, having observed his hand usage during film study while attending Georgia.

“We definitely look at their hand usage and look at drills that he did to get his hands like that, versus watching him do it,” Williams said.

Williams will have a lot of time to learn from the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year in order to carve his own path to the same title, which is a goal he has set for his first season in the NFL.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast