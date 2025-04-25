Mykel Williams' NFL dream came true Thursday night when the 49ers used the No. 11 overall draft pick on the Georgia edge rusher.

Moments before the 49ers phoned in the pick, general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan called Williams to give him the life-changing news.

Mykel Williams gets the call 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FRPv73TEF5 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 25, 2025

Surrounded by dozens of friends and family at his Atlanta home, the Columbus, Ga., native was overjoyed to find out he's headed to San Francisco.

Williams donned a 49ers hat, to the delight of everyone in the room.

As NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco writes, the 49ers got the player they wanted.

And Lynch revealed during a press conference after the pick that he tried to trade up into the top 10 to select Williams. But a deal didn't materialize and San Francisco still selected the guy it wanted.

Williams will be tasked with establishing himself as a competent defensive-line bookend with Nick Bosa.

But for now, Thursday is the beginning of Williams' NFL journey.

