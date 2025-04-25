49ers first-round pick Williams' projected contract, per Spotrac

It certainly pays to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Defensive end Mykel Williams, whom the 49ers selected No. 11 overall out of Georgia, is set to receive a hefty payday in the Bay. Williams' projected contract is a four-year, $25 million fully guaranteed deal with a $14.7 million signing bonus and a 2029 fifth-year option, per Spotrac.

As the #11 overall pick, DE Mykel Williams' #49ers contract should come in around:



- 4 years, $25M

- $14.7M signing bonus

- fully guaranteed

- 2029 5th-year option — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 25, 2025

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 49ers, of course, have yet to finalize Williams' contract, but it's evident they got their guy. General manager John Lynch revealed shortly after the pick that San Francisco attempted to trade up to No. 8 for the edge rusher but was rebuffed by the Carolina Panthers.

It ended up working out, however, as Williams still was available at No. 11.

Spotrac's projection is based on the fixed salary for a pick's draft position, and it was spot on with the contract of 49ers 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall last year. The wide receiver was projected to sign a four-year, $12.5 million deal, and he did just that last summer.

While Williams awaits an official payday, the 49ers still are negotiating a contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy, while the contract situations of tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner remain fluid.

As those talks await a resolution, one thing's for sure -- it pays to be drafted in the first round.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast