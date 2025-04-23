Maiocco's NFL mock draft 6.0: 49ers select Texas A&M DE Stewart

After 3 1/2 months of mock drafts, we are almost there.

The 2025 NFL Draft begins this week, and all the speculation will come to an end.

It is wide open where the 49ers can go in the first round of the draft. San Francisco's biggest needs are on its defensive and offensive lines. They also can use help at linebacker, wide receiver, tight end and defensive back.

But the 49ers have to sit back and wait for a while to see which players will be available when it is their turn to select at No. 11 overall.

And there figures to be plenty of intrigue with those top-10 picks, too.

Here is my final mock draft before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell opens the proceedings Thursday night in Green Bay:

1. Tennessee Titans: QB Cam Ward, Miami

He might not be the best player in the draft, but the Titans see Ward as the best chance for them to strike it rich at quarterback.

2. Cleveland Browns: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Doubtful that he’s the No. 2 pick solely as a receiver or cornerback. But put them together, and this is what you get.

3. New York Giants: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

With Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the roster, the Giants pass on a passer for a pass-rusher.

4. New England Patriots: OT Armand Membou, Missouri

Now comes the long-term protection for Drake Maye, the team’s long-term quarterback.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Before the Raiders can make this pick, the Jags step up to give Trevor Lawrence a balanced attack.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: DL Mason Graham, Michigan

Pete Carroll can never have too many defensive linemen, and Graham lines up perfectly right here.

7. New York Jets: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

The Jets go with the versatile offensive weapon to make things a little easier on Justin Fields.

8. Carolina Panthers: Edge Jalon Walker, Georgia

The Panthers need more talent on defense, and Walker can make plays all over the field.

9. New Orleans Saints: QB Jaxon Dart, Mississippi

The first major shocker of the draft, as the Saints target a quarterback not named Shedeur Sanders.

10. Chicago Bears: OT Will Campbell, LSU

The Bears find the final piece for their remade offensive line in front of Caleb Williams.

11. San Francisco 49ers: DE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

We’re coming full circle with this selection.

Our mock 1.0 debuted on Jan. 10, and we had Stewart going to the 49ers. Then, our picks for the 49ers in the next four mock drafts were, in order, Warren, Membou, Walker and Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen.

Up until the last moment, we were going with Nolen, again. But we changed our mind.

Stewart has incredible blends of size (6-foot-5, 267 pounds), strength, speed (4.59 in the 40-yard dash), agility, athleticism (40-inch vertical) and motor. The 49ers should not be scared off by his lack of production. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will believe he can get the most out of Stewart’s ability, which would make this selection a home run.

His 4.5 sacks over three seasons is a concern. But the draft is not about what a player does in college; it’s about what he does in the NFL. Stewart is difficult to pass up because of his unique traits.

The 49ers have a big need at defensive tackle, but they can address the interior of their line a little later.

12. Dallas Cowboys: DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

He’s a powerful and disruptive three-down defensive tackle. He’s a tempting option for the 49ers one spot earlier.

13. Miami Dolphins: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

He moves to the top of the safeties list with his size, power, speed, athleticism and contact courage.

14. Indianapolis Colts: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

Loveland quickly will become the best friend of the winner of Indy’s QB competition.

15. Atlanta Falcons: CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

There’s little doubt he can excel as a nickel back, and these days that’s worth this kind of investment.

16. Arizona Cardinals: OL Kelvin Banks, Texas

Banks is huge, powerful and has the nimble feet to excel as a protector of Kyler Murray.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Edge Mykel Williams, Georgia

The Bengals have the offense. They need plenty of help for their atrocious defense.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Edge Mike Green, Marshall

Green will be a nightmare flying off the edge while the crowd noise messes with the offense’s snap count.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Matthew Golden, Texas

He has the speed to run under Baker Mayfield’s deep ball.

20. Denver Broncos: RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

The Broncos can take another step forward with a strong running game.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Where Sanders ends up will be the major storyline of the night, so we have to keep the drama going for a while.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

His outstanding catch radius is a good fit for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

23. Green Bay Packers: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Detailed route-runner and worker, always will be where Jordan Love expects him.

24. Minnesota Vikings: CB Will Johnson, Michigan

The Vikings might end up with a bargain. For now, they’re taking a chance on a player whose speed remains in question.

25. Houston Texans: OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

He earned his first-round grade with the momentum from a stellar week at the Senior Bowl.

26. Los Angeles Rams: CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss

His length and range will fit well as the Rams address a need in their defensive backfield.

27. Baltimore Ravens: DE James Pearce, Tennessee

He just has that Ravens look, don’t you think?

28. Detroit Lions: DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan

A space-eater in the middle who can help the Lions against the top NFC teams, which are becoming more run-based.

29. Washington Commanders: DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon

He is adept at lining up all over the D-line, but he seems to be most comfortable in the offensive backfield.

30. Buffalo Bills: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

An outstanding talent, but his shoulder concerns are knocking him down a few draft boards.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: T Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Simmons has a tricky knee issue. But if he gets healthy and stays healthy, he might end up as the best tackle in this class.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: TE Mason Taylor, LSU

Warren and Loveland are the top two TEs, but the son of Hall of Fame DE Jason Taylor is not far behind.

New additions: CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss; T Josh Simmons, Ohio State; TE Mason Taylor, LSU

Dropped out: G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State; Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College; CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

