Maiocco's NFL mock draft 2.0: 49ers select Penn State TE Warren

The first major draft event on the 2025 NFL calendar has come and gone with the Senior Bowl.

Among the players who helped themselves the most and got into the conversation to become first-round draft picks are North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel and Toledo defensive lineman Darius Alexander.

The 49ers’ major needs are on the offensive and defensive lines, which is why NBC Sports Bay Area had Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart slotted to San Francisco in January's Mock Draft 1.0.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But in the latest edition, the 49ers might feel tempted to go a different route with the No. 11 overall draft pick.

Coach Kyle Shanahan likes unique offensive skill players to create mismatches, and that’s the way we currently envision the 49ers going with their top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here is our Mock Draft Version 2.0:

1. Tennessee Titans: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Coach Brian Callahan gets to pick his quarterback after a one-year trial with Will Levis.

2. Cleveland Browns: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

If Myles Garrett is on the way out, the Browns land someone to take his spot.

3. New York Giants: QB Cam Ward, Miami

It does not take much for an upgrade over the depth chart of Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock and Tim Boyle

4. New England Patriots: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

Line him up on defense and offense, and watch him be the league’s most impactful rookie.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Will Campbell, LSU

This pick no longer belongs to former general manager Trent Baalke, and the new regime will choose to protect Trevor Lawrence.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: DL Mason Graham, Michigan

Pete Carroll’s background is defense, and he’ll want to build the front four.

7. New York Jets: Edge Mykel Williams, Georgia

The Jets bring in another edge rusher to complement Will McDonald.

8. Carolina Panthers: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

A much-needed target for Bryce Young, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

9. New Orleans Saints: Edge Jalon Walker, Georgia

Expected new coach Kellen Moore adds some juice to the team’s meager pass rush.

10. Chicago Bears: OL Tyler Booker, Alabama

Ben Johnson had a top offensive line with the Lions, and now he begins building one as a head coach in Chicago.

11. San Francisco 49ers: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

Yes, the 49ers might have bigger needs on the offensive and defensive lines. But there is not another game-changer they can take here that compares to the ultra-versatile Warren.

TYLER WARREN'S SECOND TD OF THE DAY 😮



He extends the lead for the Nittany Lions 🏈 pic.twitter.com/kulMW52CNb — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2025

George Kittle is nowhere near finishes, but Warren will be a force for the next four seasons and give Shanahan a major option to pivot the offense in a different direction.

There is no guarantee fullback Kyle Juszczyk will be back. Warren can line up in the backfield or give the 49ers another pass-catching threat at tight end. He creates a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

TYLER WARREN TRUCK STICK ON XAVIER WATTS 😳 pic.twitter.com/gVz4XSgnpq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2025

12. Dallas Cowboys: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

New coach Brian Schottenheimer has no say in the matter. It’s all Jerry, and he goes for the big splash.

13. Miami Dolphins: OL Armand Membou, Missouri

He was a dominant tackle in college who could step in and crush it as a guard.

14. Indianapolis Colts: CB Will Johnson, Michigan

The Colts get their pick at cornerback -- one of their many weaknesses.

15. Atlanta Falcons: DL Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

The Falcons need to add some juice to their pass rush, and Stewart has all the traits.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Edge Mike Green, Marshall

The Cardinals did not have a defender register more than five sacks last season.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

Mike Gesicki had a solid season, but his free agency makes this a spot of need.

18. Seattle Seahawks: OL Kelvin Banks, Texas

When the team’s biggest need and the best player available align perfectly.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Malaki Starks, Georgia

The Bucs’ D should be set on the back end with Starks teaming up with Antoine Winfield Jr.

20. Denver Broncos: DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan

With D.J. Jones expected to get away in free agency, the Broncos focus on finding his replacement.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

Regardless of who’s at QB, the Steelers need to add to their most-obvious weakness.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Matthew Golden, Texas

Jim Harbaugh lands a little more help for his star pupil, Justin Herbert.

23. Green Bay Packers: CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

The Packers' defense gets a much-needed corner who can make plays as a nickel back, too.

24. Minnesota Vikings: DT Walter Nolen, Mississippi

The addition of Nolen gives the Vikings the kind of interior pass-rusher they desperately need.

25. Houston Texans: OT Josh Conerly, Oregon

The Texans cannot afford for C.J. Stroud to get sacked 52 times again in 2025.

26. Los Angeles Rams: OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

Versatile O-lineman’s stock skyrocketed after dominating at the Senior Bowl.

27. Baltimore Ravens: DE James Pearce, Tennessee

With top pass-rusher Kyle Van Noy set for free agency, the Ravens’ focus is on getting after the QB.

28. Detroit Lions: DT Darius Alexander, Toledo

The Lions need to focus on the defense and choose a player who stood out at the Senior Bowl.

29. Washington Commanders: DT T.J. Sanders, South Carolina

After giving up 55 points in the NFC Championship Game, the focus turns to defense.

30. Buffalo Bills: DL Derrick Harmon, Oregon

After that performance in the AFC Championship Game, is there any doubt where the Bills need help?

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Edge Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

If in doubt, the Eagles can be counted upon to draft a defensive lineman.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina

The Chiefs have a way of finding versatile corners who can execute in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.

New additions

OL Armand Membou, Missouri; TE Colston Loveland, Michigan; WR Matthew Golden, Texas; CB Jahdae Barron, Texas; OT Josh Conerly, Oregon; OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State; DT Darius Alexander, Toledo

Dropped out

OT Cameron Williams, Texas; QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama; CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky; OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota; WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State; CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame; S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast