NFL mock draft: Who experts project 49ers will pick in first round

The 2024 NFL season isn't over yet, but it's never too soon to start thinking about the 2025 NFL Draft -- especially considering how this year has gone for the 49ers.

San Francisco has several areas of need it could address in the first round, where the team currently holds the No. 17 overall pick, per Tankathon.com, thanks to its 6-7 record. But among the latest NFL mock drafts, there's one position that stands out among the rest.

While the order could shake out in a variety of ways from now until the draft on April 24, experts around the league shared who they believe the 49ers will take on Day 1, with their projected San Francisco picks ranging from Nos. 14 to 17.

Here's a round-up of mock drafts from around the web:

No. 15 pick -- Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

"With the possibility of a massive extension for Brock Purdy this offseason, the 49ers could have some evolving team needs. They have so many big deals on the books and can only keep so many players. That being said, San Francisco should beef up the interior of the defensive line and get younger there no matter what. Nolen is a disruptor with excellent interior pass-rushing traits, tallying 6.5 sacks this season. He has very good strength, an explosive first step and powerful hands to disengage from blockers and chase down the quarterback." - Field Yates

No. 17 pick -- Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame or Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

"The 49ers will be one of the NFL’s most fascinating teams this offseason due to their need to allocate money for pending free agents and assess players with a glut of injuries. Cornerback and tackle are two positions that general manager John Lynch will need to beef up ... Benjamin Morrison suffered a season-ending hip injury but accrued consecutive years of an 82.2-plus PFF coverage grade.

"Another looming cloud for the 49ers is the status of left tackle Trent Williams, as the future Hall of Famer is 36. If Williams decides to hang up his cleats, then Lynch will need to find someone to replace his massive shoes. Having racked up over 2,300 snaps at left tackle at Minnesota while playing at a commendable level, Aireontae Ersery could be a candidate." - Bradley Locker

No. 17 pick -- Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

"The 49ers offensive line is dangerously thin. We've seen that when Trent Williams has been forced to miss time this year. Aireontae Ersery could very well be the left tackle in waiting for the 49ers going forward as he's shown improvement in all three years as a starter." - Mike Renner

No. 17 pick -- Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

"Simmons has significant upside because of his size and athletic traits. He'd be a sensible heir apparent to Trent Williams in San Francisco." - Chris Trapasso

No. 17 pick -- Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

"San Francisco’s down season can be attributed to a variety of regressions, especially its offensive line. Ersery, a three-year starter at left tackle, is a powerful run blocker and athletic pass protector. He had a strong 2024 campaign, allowing only one sack, one quarterback hit and 13 pressures. He also has brief experience at right tackle if the 49ers opt to replace Colton McKivitz after 2025." - Daniel Flick

No. 14 pick -- Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

"At the rate at which the 49ers are losing RBs to injury, maybe they consider taking one in the first round. But, with Jeanty already gone, there is no name worth grabbing this high. Instead, they try to protect what they already have by bringing in Jonah Savaiinaea from Arizona.

"Savaiinaea is an uber-athletic blocker with rare explosive capacity and short-area quickness for his 6’5″, 330-pound frame. Beyond the physical traits, Savaiinaea also shows promise on the operational side. He’s a balanced, adaptable footwork technician who can use independent hands. He stays alert and active when faced with stunts and can leverage his traits into menacing power in the run game." - Ryan Gosling

