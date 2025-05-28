49ers waive longtime punter Wishnowsky after Morstead signing

Mitch Wishnowky’s six-year run as the 49ers’ punter has come to an end.

The 49ers on Wednesday signed veteran NFL punter Thomas Morstead. The arrival of Morstead pushed out Wishnowsky, whom the 49ers selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

San Francisco announced the team waived Wishnowsky as the corresponding move to Morstead’s signing.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Wishnowsky appeared in 92 regular-season games with the 49ers. He posted a 45.6 career punting average with a net average of 40.7 yards. He also handled the holding duties on field goals and extra points.

In 2022, Wishnowsky signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $13 million. He had two years and no guaranteed money remaining on his contract.

Wishnowsky battled back issues last year, which forced him out of the preseason and limited him to just nine games last season.

New special teams coordinator Brant Boyer is reunited with Morstead, who handled the punting chores for the New York Jets the past two seasons. Morstead, 39, is a 16-year NFL veteran who has appeared in 255 regular-season games.

Last year, Morstead averaged 47.2 yards on 63 punts, with a net average of 40.7 yards. In his career, he has averaged 46.8 yards with a net average of 41.5 yards.

Earlier this offseason, the 49ers replaced long-snapper Taybor Pepper with veteran Jon Weeks.

Kicker Jake Moody will compete with Greg Joseph for the job. Joseph, 30, is a six-year veteran who saw time with the Jets last season. He also kicked for the New York Giants and Washington.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast