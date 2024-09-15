Vikings' Jones hails 49ers as NFL ‘standard' before Week 2 clash

When you have as much sustained success as the 49ers, opponents often have no choice but to give you your flowers.

Now with the Minnesota Vikings, longtime Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has plenty of familiarity with the challenges of facing San Francisco.

Ahead of Sunday's matchup in Minneapolis, Jones was asked Wednesday about what it's like facing the 49ers, and especially an All-Pro linebacker in Fred Warner.

"First off, I'd like to start by giving the 49ers their respect," Jones told reporters. "I feel like they're the standard. They're the defending conference champs, so that's the standard -- that's where every other team in this league is trying to get to."

It's clear San Francisco shares an equal respect for Jones, who made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and led the NFL in touchdowns the prior season. This week, coach Kyle Shanahan lauded the veteran back for his versatility as a runner and a pass catcher, even drawing comparisons to the 49ers' own star Christian McCaffrey.

However, a matchup with the San Francisco defense isn't easy for any back, largely due to Warner's presence.

"And then Fred Warner, he's one of the best linebackers in this league," Jones continued. "Especially, he has a nose for the ball, punching the ball out, so we have to be conscious when it comes to ball security. When we're in traffic, double wrap it, do everything to make sure at the end of the play that -- if we start off with the ball, we finish with the ball."

Jones probably saw Warner do just that on Monday against the New York Jets, when he forced an early Breece Hall fumble that set the tone for an impressive showing by the 49ers' defense.

Another look at Warner’s Peanut Punch 🤜 pic.twitter.com/LHsCtTgfO9 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 10, 2024

Speaking of setting the tone, Jones is aware of how the rest of the San Francisco defense follows in Warner's footsteps from a mentality standpoint.

"We know what kind of style -- they're aggressive, they're attacking -- we like to say bully ball," Jones explained. "But we're ready for what's to come and we know what to expect."

It's no secret what the 49ers will bring to the table Sunday -- it's whether or not Jones and the Vikings will be able to do anything about it.

