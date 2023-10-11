Why Michael Irvin would pick Purdy over Mahomes in 49ers' offense

In Michael Irvin's eyes, it's clear who the front-runner for the 2023 NFL MVP award is.

None other than 49ers second-year quarterback Brock Purdy, who has led San Francisco to a 5-0 start to the season.

Irvin joined Suzy Shuster and Amy Trask on the latest episode of "What The Football," where he was asked who his pick for MVP is five weeks through the season.

"To me, I'm saying Brock Purdy. Everybody has been up and down ... we're living in the world of Instagram and the moment and we want the moment and all of this flashing," Irvin said. "And when we wake up we're scrolling through moments and moments. Even for an MVP, we're looking for 'Well, what did he do, what's the dynamic moment? What's the dramatic moment?'

"We're talking about consistency at its highest level. This dude is running this offense in a major I've never seen anyone run. This is close to Joe Montana when he ran this offense. This West Coast offense always has had answers for every problem a defense presents, but the quarterbacks that run these offenses don't find those answers. Brock Purdy has found those answers every time."

Not only does Irvin believe Purdy is leading the way for MVP, but pushed back on the notion the 23-year-old is a product of coach Kyle Shanahan's system and believes there is not a quarterback better suited for San Francisco's offense than Purdy. Even Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"People want to take credit away because Kyle Shanahan is his [offensive coordinator], but they don't take credit away from Patrick Mahomes and he's got Andy Reid," Irvin explained. "Because they see Patrick Mahomes doing the dynamic things. But it's a great combination, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy is a great combination. Kyle Shanahan gets to play quarterback through Brock Purdy and that's what you're seeing and it's masterful to watch. It is absolutely masterful to watch and I believe right now he's the MVP."

"And let me tell you this, I'd take him in San Francisco, him in that offense, over anyone. I would take him in San Francisco in that offense over Patrick Mahomes in that offense."

As the NFL world continues to debate Purdy's place among the top quarterbacks, he and the 49ers continue their winning ways and don't appear to be slowing down any time soon.

And Irvin wouldn't be surprised one bit if Purdy took home the league's most prestigious honor this season.

