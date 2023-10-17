Parsons pleads for 49ers to take Cowboys-level criticism after losses 

While all losses in the NFL reflect the same in the standings, the public reception they earn varies considerably based on the team involved.

After a week that saw the NFL's only two remaining undefeated teams both lose as heavy favorites, Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons pleaded on his podcast for the criticism of the 49ers and Eagles to be as loud as the chiding Dallas has received this season.

"There is a whole bunch of bashing when it's Dak Prescott, but not the same when it's the Eagles," Parsons proclaimed via the "On The Edge With Micah Parsons" podcast. "I got time today, OK? A lot of people said the Browns' defense was overhyped. Everyone said Micah don't know ball. I said the Browns are the real deal, if they can put it together, they can be a hard team to beat. And now I can say it, my guy who we miss very much, Amari Cooper, balled out. He could have been the dog of the week. What he did to help lead this team over the 49ers was amazing. That catch was spectacular."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Parsons then voiced his displeasure with any excuses being made on San Francisco's behalf after they were walloped by the injury bug in Cleveland, specifically referencing a quote from FS1's Emmanuel Acho.

"I heard a quote, [Emmanuel] Acho said, which pissed me off," Parsons said. "He said I'm not worried about the 49ers, they were missing Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel. They started that game. The Browns were missing Deshaun Watson. They were missing Nick Chubb. They were missing Jack Conklin. They were missing key factors before the game even started. So why is it that we are just scrubs and we're nobodies that don't deserve to be on the field, and we're just all talk.

"But there's 100 excuses for these other teams. If y'all are just going to hate Cowboys nation, just say you hate Cowboys nation. Don't sit here and throw shade on us. Keep the same energy for everybody. ... I just want the same energy for everybody."

Parsons' comments come just a week after the Cowboys received severe backlash on the heels of a 42-10 shellacking at the hands of the 49ers in Week 5.

After getting dominated on a national stage in San Francisco, Dallas rebounded with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 and now sits just a game back of both the 49ers and Eagles, with the NFC playoff race starting to heat up.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast