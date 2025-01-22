NFL mock draft: Why Kiper Jr. has 49ers picking Texas OT at No. 11

There's a high likelihood the 49ers add to the trenches with the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After a disappointing 2024 season, San Francisco (6-11) will select just outside the top 10, with an opportunity to add a potential blue-chip offensive- or defensive-line prospect with its first-round selection.

Who might they add? ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. shared, in the first iteration of his annual mock draft column, who he would select at pick No. 11 if he were on the clock for San Francisco.

11. Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

"Banks has a ton of experience, having started 42 games over his college career -- and he allowed only three sacks over that time," Kiper wrote. "I'm curious to see his combine measurements -- height might be a question mark if he's 6-3 or shorter -- but he has the movement traits and strength to seal off the edge in pass protection.

"The 49ers still have Trent Williams locking down the left side for two more seasons, but he will be 37 at the start of next season. It's time to start planning for the future. Plus, Banks could help on the right side for now, where the Niners have missed Mike McGlinchey (signed with Denver two years ago)."

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Banks started 42 games in three seasons with the Longhorns from 2022-2024 and secured numerous accolades, including Second- and First-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2022 and 2023.

While 49ers president of football operations/general manager John Lynch confirmed in his and coach Kyle Shanahan's end-of-season press conference on Jan. 8 that veteran left tackle Trent Williams will return in 2025 for his 15th NFL season, San Francisco likely already has begun preparing for a future without the 11-time Pro Bowl selection.

And Kiper believes Banks could be the long-term answer at the position.

