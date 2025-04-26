Texas fan Matthew McConaughey weighs in on 49ers drafting Collins

All right, all right, all right.

The 49ers selected Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins at No. 43 overall in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday, a move which earned the approval of Longhorns alumnus – and A-list actor – Matthew McConaughey.

McConaughey, who attended Texas from 1989-93, seemingly believes Collins is a “first one in, last one out” type of player and that San Francisco made the correct selection with the No. 43 overall pick.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Collins immediately should help the 49ers’ run defense. San Francisco allowed the seventh-most yards per carry (4.4) and the second-most rushing touchdowns (24) during the 2024 NFL season, and Collins collected 55 tackles and six tackles for loss during his final Longhorns campaign.

Collins joins Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams, whom the 49ers selected with the No. 11 overall pick on Thursday. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco believes by selecting the second-rounder, the 49ers “aim to bolster their run defense and get a player who can help collapse the pocket in passing situations.”

Collins recorded 141 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, seven sacks and one interception over his five-year Texas career. If Williams plays as expected across Nick Bosa, then Collins will be primed to be an interstellar fit in the trenches.

