49ers Overreactions: Is Purdy showing he's not worth $50M per year?

The NFL season is filled with many sliding doors that can change the course of an organization.

Nobody should know that better than 49ers fans, based on the twists and turns of the previous three seasons.

But just because the 49ers have endured and overcome bleak situations in the past does not make them any less susceptible for a complete and total nosedive this season.

“I think every year's different, and we’ve got to write our own story this year, and it has nothing to do with other years,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday.

The 49ers fell to 2-3 on the season with a 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. They blew a 13-point halftime lead. In Week 3, they let a 10-point fourth-quarter lead get away in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Things are not all right in 49erland. That’s obvious to a good portion of the team’s fan base.

Yet, it is much too early to write off the season, too.

Here is a good mix of reactions and overreactions from our readers on Threads with a Thursday night game up next against the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks:

Not sure anything is an overreaction. Multiple double digit blown leads. Poor red zone offense. Defense is suddenly unreliable.

They are not good at this moment. (adrianv9887)

Overreaction: No.

Every part of the above statement is true, especially the part that qualifies the current state of the 49ers as temporary.

They are not good at this moment.

Have we not learned anything from the past?

Here’s a quick refresher: The 49ers went into the bye last year with three consecutive losses; and in the two seasons before that, they were 3-4 and 3-5.

In each of those seasons, the 49ers found answers, turned it around, qualified for the playoffs and made deep postseason runs.

Perhaps, this season just feels different, though. Some of this seemed inevitable with the strange offseason and training camp.

The 49ers blew big leads against the Rams and Cardinals at the beginning of NFC West play.

The only division loss for the 49ers over the previous two years came when they already had the No. 1 seed wrapped up in Week 18 last season and sat many of their key players.

There’s also precedent for them struggling within the division and turning it around. In 2021, they were just 2-4 against NFC West opponents and still finished 10-7 and made it to the NFC Championship Game.

Brock Purdy is decent, but he’s NOT a $20 million a year QB. Not even $15 million a year. (officialdcyphr)

Overreaction: No.

You are correct. He’s not a $15 million or $20 million quarterback.

He’s probably a $50 million quarterback.

It’ll take a lot more than one bad game to prove he does not deserve his next contract to pay him in the same neighborhood as the group that includes Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff, Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love.

The 49ers off-season was a failure at bringing in impact players. (briansedel)

Overreaction: Yes.

It’s way too early to declare that every player acquired in the offseason has been a failure.

Right guard Dominick Puni is not a failure. It looks as if he has a chance to have a long, successful NFL career.

Maliek Collins and Jordan Elliott look to be just fine as the 49ers’ starting defensive tackles after the season-ending injury to Javon Hargrave.

Draft picks Ricky Pearsall, Renardo Green and Malik Mustapha can be expected to have sizable roles over at least the next four seasons.

Leonard Floyd was signed to be a key figure, of course. He has two sacks in five games. If he turns it on in the second half of the season, that would be huge for the defense.

Cornerback Isaac Yiadom has been up and down, but there’s little doubt he’s an improvement to the 49ers' nickel defense over last season.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell has struggled. The 49ers will get an immediate upgrade when Dre Greenlaw returns.

So, yes, it’s been up and down. The offseason acquisitions have been a mixed bag. But it’s not fair to say it’s been a failure.

At least not yet.

They’re fine. A win on Thursday puts us back on track to win the division (kid_box_b)

Overreaction: No.

The 49ers are still favored on the road against the Seahawks.

But after watching this team play, we don’t feel right providing any gambling advice to our friends to give the three points and go with the 49ers.

Let’s just say that a victory Thursday night is anything but a sure bet.

But despite their many issues, the 49ers are just one game behind division-leading Seattle.

There are not a lot of reasons to have faith in the Seahawks, either. They are coming off a stinker of their own: A home loss to the New York Giants.

The wizardry of Shanahan has expired. The luster and mystique has worn off and they’ve regressed to a very mediocre team. (jkawana)

Overreaction: Yes.

Did you have the same thought during the 49ers’ previous seasons?

Are the 49ers mediocre right now? Yes. (And that might be a generous description of the team.)

Shanahan has been considered one of the NFL's top coaches during his eight seasons with the 49ers, and for good reason.

Do you remember the dysfunction of the final season of Jim Harbaugh followed by the one-and-done tenures of Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly?

Shanahan helped transform the 49ers from one of the worst teams in football into one of the top contenders.

True wizardry begins to reveal itself in November and December, when adjustments are required in order to maximize the season.

Let’s see if Shanahan and his staff can again push the right buttons in the second half of the season to get the 49ers where most predicted they would end up.

