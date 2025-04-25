Why top NFL draft prospect Graham wants to face 49ers star Williams

NFL draft prospect Mason Graham can’t wait to take on 49ers’ offensive tackle Trent Williams in the best football league in the world.

The 21-year-old defensive tackle is one of the top overall prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he was asked what offensive lineman he wanted to face the most.

“I would just say Trent Williams,” Graham told Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams Show.” “As a base blocker, I want to have a run block against him. Just to see what it really feels like. Everyone talks about it, so I want to see for myself."

While San Francisco potentially is looking to fill a hole on the defensive line with the No. 11 overall selection in the draft, and barring some chaos, Graham likely will be gone by then.

At 6-foot-3 1/2 and 296 pounds, Graham was chosen as a first-team All-American after his final college season at Michigan. He started 12 games for the Wolverines and registered 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Williams is regarded as the gold standard among offensive linemen, with three first-time All-Pro selections and 11 Pro Bowl selections in his storied career with San Francisco and the Washington Commanders.

Wherever Graham winds up, expect Williams to show the youngster what it’s like facing one of the best linemen in the league when they line up against each other.

