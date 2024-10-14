Mustapha helps 49ers owner York in exchange with heckling Seahawks fan

Sometimes we all need a little help from our friends.

On Thursday night, 49ers CEO Jed York found himself in the sights of Rob Larsen, the infamous Seattle Seahawks “sign guy” who stands at the corner of the visitors tunnel where away teams enter and exit the the field.

York kept his cool through several moments of taunting from Larsen who did not relent, even with the game out of hand for the Seahawks.

Upon hearing the constant yelling from Larsen, 49ers rookie safety Malik Mustapha, who had exited the game with a low ankle sprain, joined York, who seemed to appreciate the gesture. Then the several 49ers Faithful who were watching the interaction got behind their team owner to quiet the Seahawks fan.

Larsen, who has rarely missed a game over his two decades as a season ticket holder often is successful at getting under the skin of the opposing team's players, including an incident with former 49ers linebacker Cassius Marsh, who allegedy threw gatorade on the fan in 2018.

A few yers later, now-Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward grabbed one of the many signs Larsen had brought to the stadium, tore it up and danced on it prior to the 49ers running on the field during pregame.

Mustapha, who was enjoying his first visit to the notoriously loud stadium, had contributed to the win, snagging an interception from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith on the first drive of the game.

Larsen finally quieted down after the rookie safety walked over, but if the result of the game was reversed, the Seahawks fanatic still might be yelling at York all the way from Seattle.

