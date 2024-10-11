49ers rookie Mustapha reveals special plan for first career INT ball

Malik Mustapha has special plans for his first NFL career interception ball.

The 49ers rookie safety shared his well-thought-out proposal with reporters after San Francisco's 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field.

"I got to get like a glass box and have it on display," Mustapha said, "maybe a little thing where it rotates in my house or something. I got to do something special with the first one, for sure."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Malik Mustapha knows exactly what he's doing with his first INT ball 🏈 pic.twitter.com/cQcaK36C3i — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 11, 2024

Mustapha grabbed the pick off an overthrown Geno Smith pass intended for Tyler Lockett during Seattle's opening drive and ran out of bounds at the 2-yard line.

The play was dead once he stepped out of bounds, but the hyped rookie wasn't done running as he celebrated the major accomplishment.

Malik Mustapha snags his first NFL career INT 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZVUcwqRIeF — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 11, 2024

The 49ers' damage was minimal following the takeaway, settling for a field goal, but that didn't take away from how special the moment was for Mustapha.

After an impressive start in his second NFL start, the 22-year-old exited the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury and didn't return.

His status is unknown for the coming weeks, but a post by the rookie on X should give the 49ers Faithful some hope.

We gonna be good 😎 #FTTB ‼️ — Malik Mustapha 🇳🇬 (@_malikmustapha) October 11, 2024

For now, the 49ers leave Lumen Field with a dub, and Mustapha leaves with unforgettable memorabilia.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast