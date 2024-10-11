Trending
Malik Mustapha

49ers rookie Mustapha reveals special plan for first career INT ball

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Malik Mustapha has special plans for his first NFL career interception ball.

The 49ers rookie safety shared his well-thought-out proposal with reporters after San Francisco's 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field.

"I got to get like a glass box and have it on display," Mustapha said, "maybe a little thing where it rotates in my house or something. I got to do something special with the first one, for sure."

Mustapha grabbed the pick off an overthrown Geno Smith pass intended for Tyler Lockett during Seattle's opening drive and ran out of bounds at the 2-yard line.

The play was dead once he stepped out of bounds, but the hyped rookie wasn't done running as he celebrated the major accomplishment.

The 49ers' damage was minimal following the takeaway, settling for a field goal, but that didn't take away from how special the moment was for Mustapha.

After an impressive start in his second NFL start, the 22-year-old exited the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury and didn't return.

His status is unknown for the coming weeks, but a post by the rookie on X should give the 49ers Faithful some hope.

For now, the 49ers leave Lumen Field with a dub, and Mustapha leaves with unforgettable memorabilia.

