Maiocco's 49ers camp observations: Purdy unlikely to play Saturday

SANTA CLARA — After three consecutive full days of practices with the 49ers’ No. 1 offense, it appears less likely quarterback Brock Purdy will put on a uniform Saturday night.

Purdy took 28 snaps of 11-on-11 work in practice on Thursday, giving him 95 reps over the course of his three consecutive work days this week.

Purdy was on target during the team’s light day of practice. He completed 14 of 20 pass attempts without an interception and made a nice throw outside the numbers in a red-zone session, hitting Deebo Samuel for 14 yards to the 1-yard line against tight coverage from Ambry Thomas.

In a two-minute drill, Purdy hit veteran wide receiver Chris Conley on consecutive completions of 15 and 7 yards.

Purdy took the vast majority of the practice snaps, which indicates Sam Darnold and Trey Lance will split most of the playing time when the 49ers meet the Denver Broncos on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium.

Darnold, who is likely to start Saturday, had 13 practice snaps and completed just one of seven pass attempts with a couple of dropped passes. Darnold missed wide-open tight end Troy Fumagalli on a deep seam route.

Lance had a light workload. He completed all three of his short pass attempts and took just four snaps of 11-on-11 play.

Latu’s struggles continue

Rookie tight end Cameron Latu continues to battle himself during training camp with another two dropped passes.

Latu, a third-round draft pick from Alabama, has experienced a lot of difficulties this summer as he attempts to win a spot on the team’s 53-man roster. Latu had a rough week in Southern Nevada, dropping passes in practice and losing a fumble in the preseason game.

On Thursday, Latu failed to hold onto a well-thrown pass from Darnold in the end zone.

Quick slants

— In the preseason opener, the Raiders iced 49ers rookie kicker Jake Moody with timeouts before his two field-goal attempts. He missed them both.

With a tip of the cap to the Raiders, 49ers special-teams coordinator Brian Schneider did the same thing to Moody while he lined up for a 34-yard field goal. Moody went ahead and made the first kick as Schneider tried to stop the play with a timeout. Then, Moody made the second kick, too. Moody was also good from 44 yards to go 3-for-3 on the day.

— Undrafted rookie cornerback D’Shawn Jamison had a strong day on Thursday with passes defensed against Darnold on back-to-back plays while covering receiver Ronnie Bell.

— Linebacker Curtis Robinson, who had an interception of a Purdy pass on Wednesday, broke up a Purdy pass at the goal line intended for tight end Charlie Woerner.

