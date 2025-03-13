Source: Mac Jones, 49ers agree to two-year contract in free agency

There's a new backup in the Bay for 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Mac Jones and San Francisco have agreed to terms on a two-year contract in NFL free agency, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on Wednesday evening.

QB Mac Jones comes to the 49ers on a two-year contract, source confirms. Once believed to be the team's QB of the future; now he's the current backup to Brock Purdy. @RapSheet had it first. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 13, 2025

The deal is a $7 million contract with $5 million guaranteed and a max value of $11.5 million, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport also reported Wednesday, citing a source.

After wide speculation the 49ers would select Jones out of Alabama in the 2021 NFL Draft, they instead chose quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick while Jones went to the New England Patriots at No. 15 overall.

Following three seasons with the Patriots, Jones was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2024 NFL season and started seven games. With Jacksonville, Jones completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 1,672 yards and eight touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Across his four-season NFL career, Jones has completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 10,590 yards and 54 touchdowns with 44 picks.

He now lands with the 49ers in San Francisco -- a team that likely has been watching from afar all along.

