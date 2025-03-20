New 49ers QB Jones eager to learn from Purdy in ‘proven' system

Mac Jones is familiar with one key component of the 49ers' offensive system: The quarterback in front of him on the depth chart.

The veteran signal-caller signed a two-year, $7 million contract with San Francisco in free agency, and in a recent interview with 49ers.com's Briana McDonald, discussed why he is excited to join coach Kyle Shanahan's system, led by longtime friend Brock Purdy.

"It's a proven system," Jones said. "I know Brock personally and he's done a great job and played really good football in the NFL, so I've been really watching him from afar on game film and stuff and really just want to learn from him and be a sponge.

"And obviously Kyle and his résumé speaks for itself. He's done a great job in the NFL and he always produces each year and that's something I want to be around."

Jones and Purdy's friendship dates back several years to when the two quarterbacks were in college, and Jones, one year older than Purdy, played the role of host when his new teammate visited the University of Alabama as a high school senior in 2018.

"I actually hosted Brock on his official visit to Alabama," Jones shared. "So him and his brother came, I was thinking about that on the way here. He came and we just played video games in my apartment and talked about football."

The two quarterbacks were reunited again last offseason when Jones and Purdy worked out together in Florida.

"He actually trained last offseason in Jacksonville," Jones added. "We had a lot of good throwing sessions together. He's done a great job and he works very hard. You can tell he's very cerebral and I want to learn from him. You can see, just being in the room with him, he elevates everybody. If I can help him, [I'm] happy to help but at the same time I'm here to learn."

Fast forward seven-plus years and the two quarterbacks finally are teammates, and now have an opportunity to help each other grow throughout the entire 2025 NFL season.

