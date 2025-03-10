How 49ers hope reported free-agent addition Farrell fits offense

The 49ers are bringing Luke Farrell, an experienced blocking tight end, to the Bay Area.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' fifth-round pick (No. 145) in the 2021 NFL Draft has agreed to a three-year contract with the 49ers worth $20.25 million, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday, each citing sources.

Farrell appeared in 66 games in four seasons with the Jaguars -- 20 as a starter.

With an average salary of $6.75 million over his three-year deal, the 49ers clearly see the 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end as an important offensive piece.

Farrell’s agreement will be the most lucrative free-agent tight-end signing in the John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan era, signifying the importance they see in what the 27-year-old brings to the field. Farrell's contract will make him the second-highest paid tight end in 49ers history.

Through four seasons, Farrell has been on the field for 1,152 offensive plays and 501 on special teams. The tight end has a modest 36 career receptions for 318 yards, but as George Kittle's backup, Farrell won't need to be a dominant pass catcher.

In 2024, Farrell appeared on 238 run-blocking plays, earning a 61.9 average PFF grade. On 49 pass protection plays, he only allowed one pressure, leading to an 82.6 pass protection grade for the season. He has allowed only four total pressures in 125 career pass-protection plays.

The 49ers still have Jake Tonges, Brayden Willis and Mason Pline on the roster, but Farrell's signing indicates that unrestricted free agent Eric Saubert won't return to San Francisco.

The 49ers have been looking for another physical tight end to play alongside Kittle and serve as his backup for several seasons. Since the 2017 NFL Draft, when San Francisco selected the Iowa product in the fifth round, San Francisco has drafted Jalen Hurd (2019), Kaden Smith (2021), Charlie Woerner (2020), Cameron Latu and Willis (2023).

Only Smith (Washington Commanders), Woerner (Atlanta Falcons) and Latu (Philadelphia Eagles) were on NFL rosters in 2024.

Now, Farrell will attempt to fill the role the 49ers had hoped their recent draft picks would.

