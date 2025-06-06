Why 49ers coach Foerster ‘loves' newly signed tight end Farrell

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' offseason addition that has been the least talked about, might make a decisive impact on San Francisco's 2025 season.

Luke Farrell was the 49ers' most expensive free agent signing, agreeing to a three-year $20.25 million contract. Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Forester and tight ends coach Brian Fleury are excited to see how the former Jacksonville Jaguar fits into San Francisco's offensive scheme.

“I love him,” Foerster said this week. “He’s one of the best run-blocking tight ends I’ve seen in a long time. Obviously [George] Kittle is outstanding. Luke, his tape was very, very impressive. He literally has an impact on defensive ends. When he blocks or hits a defensive end, there’s movement, you see things with him that you don’t see with a lot of tight ends, he’s really cool that way.”

The 49ers have had several tight ends that have been solid backups for George Kittle as blockers and pass protectors, but they often have had short stints with San Francisco. Garrett Celek,, Levine Toilolo, Charlie Woerner and Eric Saubert have all been solid contributors, but Fleury believes Farrell is an anomaly.

"It’s just a different skill set,” Fleury said of Farrell. “He’s being asked to do a lot more different things within our offense than what he was asked to do in Jacksonville. They were primarily a gap-scheme team, and they played on the line of scrimmage which is very different than what we are asking him to do.”

Farrell, who was a fifth-round draft pick by the Jaguars in 2021, spent four seasons in Jacksonville, appearing in 66 games — 20 starts. Not utilized much in the pass game, the Ohio State product has 36 NFL receptions for 318 yards.

“You’d love to have a guy who is somewhat a replacement for George running routes, but is still is that quality of a blocker,” Foerster said. "There’s always that back and forth of how do we use a true blocking tight end that is not as much down field but I think he’s a quality down the field player. He just not going to stretch the field, but he can catch and [doesn’t have] rock hands.”

As if on cue, both coaches made reminders that it’s not “real football” yet, watching players in the un-padded practices of OTAs. For all intents and purposes the on-field sessions are like walkthroughs, but the coaches are still getting a good sense of what they have in their most expensive free agent.

“So far what we’ve been able to see, and we are working without pads mind you, we’re very excited.” Fleury said. “And we can’t wait to see how he can grow within the offense. He’s already gotten a lot better just within the four weeks we’ve spent together, So I anticipate that’s going to continue to be the case.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Farrell earned a 58.1 overall grade in his final season with the Jaguars including a 49.6 run blocking and 67.6 pass blocking grade allowing three pressures — two sacks and one hurry.

For comparison, Kittle earned a 92.1 overall grade — 62.8 in pass protection and 70.8 in run blocking.

"The potential is there,” Fleury said. “He’s going to grow. His skill set was so undervalued and under utilized that we are really excited to see where he can go, especially having him under more of a long-term contract than some of the other guys on one-year deals. I think it will be unfair to judge him early on, it will continue to evolve.”

