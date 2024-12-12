49ers vs. Rams as it happened: Reaction, analysis of SF's 12-6 loss

What to Know Immediately after the Week 15 game ends, watch "49ers Postgame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area or stream the show in the NBC Sports app for full reaction, analysis and interviews.

The 49ers fell to 6-8 with the 12-6 loss to the Rams. San Francisco is on the brink of being eliminated from NFC playoff contention.

Brock Purdy struggled in the rain, completing 14 of 30 passes for 142 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Star linebacker Dre Greenlaw played in his first game since the Super Bowl in February and he picked up where he left off, recording eight total tackles. He didn't play most of the second half.

Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo played despite a foot injury and finished with 57 yards on 16 carries.

Tight end George Kittle caught four passes for 61 yards. Jauan Jennings had two receptions for 31 yards, while Deebo Samuel caught three passes for 16 yards.

Read below for all the game highlights, news, analysis and postgame press conferences from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara: