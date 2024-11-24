49ers vs. Packers live updates: McManus FG extends GB lead to 10-0

What to Know Immediately after the Week 12 game ends, watch "49ers Postgame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area or stream the show in the NBC Sports app for full reaction, analysis and interviews.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has been ruled out for the game due to a shoulder injury, meaning Brandon Allen will start against the Packers.

Edge rusher Nick Bosa also will miss the game with hip and oblique injuries.

Star left tackle Trent Williams is inactive for the Week 12 game.

Running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel are among Matt Maiocco's five players to watch against the Packers.

Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano was downgraded to out and linebacker Tatum Bethune was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Additionally, veteran safety Tashaun Gipson was promoted to the active roster, while linebacker Jalen Graham and cornerback Nick McCloud were activated from the practice squad.

