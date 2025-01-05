49ers vs. Cardinals live updates: Reaction, analysis of SF's 47-24 loss

What to Know The 49ers finish the 2024 season with a 6-11 record after losing 47-24 in the season finale and will pick No. 11 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings was ejected in the second quarter after altercations with Cardinals defensive backs on consecutive plays.

Josh Dobbs started in place of Brock Purdy and the veteran quarterback put together a nice audition tape for prospective teams. Dobbs completed 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He also ran eight times for 17 yards and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

Rookie Ricky Pearsall had another impressive game, catching six passes for 69 yards and one touchdown.

Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo left the game in the first quarter with a knee/ankle injury. He was carted to the locker room.

Patrick Taylor Jr. stepped in and carried the ball 17 times for 109 yards.

Linebacker Fred Warner led the 49ers with eight total tackles, including five solo.

Read below for all the game highlights, news, analysis and postgame press conferences from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.: