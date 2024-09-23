It might not exactly be a must-win yet, but the San Francisco 49ers cannot afford another ill-advised performance.

The 49ers enter Week 4 with a 1-2 record, which isn't terrible, given their injury circumstances, but still poor, given the context of their most recent loss.

San Francisco suffered an embarrassing double-digit collapse to the Los Angeles Rams. Instead of putting its NFC West rivals at 0-3, the 49ers now are at the bottom of the NFC West.

Of course, there's still plenty of time to right the ship. San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan has shown it can embark on runs entering the playoffs, but nothing is guaranteed in the NFL.

Up next are the 1-2 New England Patriots -- led by veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett and first-time coach Jerod Mayo -- at home, a potential "get right" opponent if the 49ers don't take them lightly.

Here's how to watch the Week 4 game live online and on TV:

When is the 49ers vs. Patriots game?

The 49ers and Patriots will play each other on Sunday, Sept. 29.

What time will the 49ers vs. Patriots game start?

Kickoff time from Levi's Stadium is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Patriots Week 4 game live on TV

The 49ers vs. Patriots game will air on FOX, with Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color) and Pam Oliver (sideline) on the call.

Local pregame coverage will begin at noon with "49ers Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area Plus and streaming live on the NBC Sports app. "49ers Postgame Live" will begin immediately after the game, at approximately 4:30 p.m. PT, on NBC Sports Bay Area and also streaming on the NBC Sports app.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Patriots Week 4 game

Live stream: FOX Sports, NFL+

Mobile app: FOX mobile app, NFL mobile app