How to watch 49ers-Dolphins Week 16 NFL game live online, on TV

The San Francisco 49ers aren't out of the playoff race yet, but they face an uphill climb at 6-8.

Their Week 16 game is a road matchup at the Miami Dolphins, who are also 6-8 and looking to stay in the AFC wild-card race.

Miami has struggled to beat talented opposition with Tua Tagovailoa under center and former 49ers coach Mike McDaniel as head coach.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But as good as the 49ers can be, showing up consistently has been their major flaw this season. For every game like the rout of the Chicago Bears, there's a toothless performance like the loss to the Los Angeles Rams in prime time.

So, which version of the 49ers will show up against a Dolphins team vying for a playoff spot? Here's how to watch the NFL Week 16 game live online or on TV:

When is the 49ers vs. Dolphins game?

The 49ers and Dolphins will meet on Sunday, Dec. 22.

What time is the 49ers vs. Dolphins game?

Kickoff time from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 49ers-Dolphins Week 16 game live on TV

The 49ers-Dolphins game will air on CBS.

Local pregame coverage will begin at 4 p.m. PT with "49ers Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming live on the NBC Sports app. "49ers Postgame Live" will begin immediately after the game, at approximately 8 p.m. PT, again on NBC Sports Bay Area and also streaming on the NBC Sports app.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Dolphins Week 16 game

Live stream: CBS, NFL+

Mobile app: CBS mobile app, NFL mobile app

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast