How to watch 49ers vs. Rams game live online, on TV

The San Francisco 49ers (6-7) are back under the prime time lights in Week 15.

It's a game with amplified stakes as they will meet the Los Angeles Rams, who are 7-6 coming off a 44-42 home shootout win over the high-flying Buffalo Bills.

In the Week 4 matchup in Los Angeles, San Francisco infamously held a double-digit lead in the second half but watched it unfold as the Rams outscored Kyle Shanahan's side 13-3 in the fourth quarter to win 27-24.

If the 49ers hope to get revenge, the time is now considering how a loss would most likely doom any chance at a playoff push. The 49ers need to catch up to either the 8-5 NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks to grab the divisional playoff spot or the last wild card option, currently occupied by the 8-5 Washington Commanders.

So, can the 49ers keep their playoff hopes alive against a Rams team that is riding momentum? Here's how to watch the NFL Week 15 game live online or on TV:

When is the 49ers vs. Rams game?

The 49ers and Rams will meet on Thursday, Dec. 12.

What time is the 49ers vs. Rams game?

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 5:15 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers-Rams Week 15 game live on TV

The 49ers vs. Rams game will be broadcast and streamed live on Amazon Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline) are on the call.

Local pregame coverage will begin at 4 p.m. PT with "49ers Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming live on the NBC Sports app. "49ers Postgame Live" will begin immediately after the game, at approximately 8 p.m. PT, again on NBC Sports Bay Area and also streaming on the NBC Sports app.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Rams Week 15 game

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video, NFL+

Mobile app: Prime Video app, NFL mobile app

