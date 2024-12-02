How to watch 49ers vs. Bears game live online, on TV

The San Francisco 49ers are returning home amid a three-game losing streak, including consecutive road blowout losses at the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.

And when things go south for San Francisco, it happens dramatically. Following the snowy loss in Buffalo, the 49ers lost Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Kevin Givens (pectoral) for the season, with Jordan Mason (ankle) also set for a spell on injured reserve.

San Francisco, the reigning NFC champions, isn't mathematically eliminated from postseason contention yet, but with a tough schedule looming, winning the majority of the remaining games with the current roster conditions doesn't seem plausible.

Up next is a home game against the Chicago Bears, who are led by rookie No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. Chicago will be playing in its first game of the post-Matt Eberflus era and are also in the NFC wild card race, so the opposition quality for the 49ers does not get lighter.

With San Francisco on the ropes, here's how to watch the Week 14 game against the Bears live online or on TV:

When is the 49ers vs. Bears game?

The 49ers and Bears will meet on Sunday, Dec. 8.

What time is the 49ers vs. Bears game?

Kickoff is slated for 1:25 p.m. PT from Levi's Stadium.

How to watch the 49ers-Bears Week 14 game live on TV

The 49ers-Bears game will air on FOX.

Local pregame coverage will begin at 12 p.m. PT with "49ers Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming live on the NBC Sports app. "49ers Postgame Live" will begin immediately after the game, at approximately 4 p.m. PT, again on NBC Sports Bay Area and also streaming on the NBC Sports app.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Bears Week 14 game

Live stream: FOX Sports, NFL+

Mobile app: FOX mobile app, NFL mobile app

