49ers investing $200M into Levi's Stadium upgrades for upcoming events

The 49ers are preparing Levi's Stadium for two major sporting events in the near future.

San Francisco is investing $200 million into upgrades for the venue ahead of Super Bowl LX and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, both events Levi's Stadium will host in the same year.

Perhaps most notably will be upgrades to the video boards around the stadium, with new state-of-the-art displays being installed that will give Levi's Stadium "the largest 4K display in the league," as well as upgrades to another 13,000 square feet of LED screens.

Levi's Stadium also will install a new LED field lighting system to "brighten the playing surface for primetime night games while conserving energy."

“After executing a packed non-NFL events schedule including five soccer matches and three concerts, our stadium operations team has turned the page to football,” Francine Melendez Hughes, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Stadium Operations said in the press release.

“We have been hard at work renovating and upgrading parts of the stadium for fans, but the work isn’t done yet. Some of our biggest projects are still to come. We are excited to continue innovating to give fans one of the best viewing experiences in the NFL.”

The venue also upgraded to a Cisco Wi-Fi 6 infrastructure that features 1,300 access points that provide high-speed internet in every location as well as upgrades to its wireless network connectivity with a new 5G Distributed Antenna System that "will ensure fans have the best connectivity of any building in the NFL."

On the main concourse, Levi's Stadium will have "frictionless concession stands" that will provide alternative, cashierless ways for fans to purchase basic food and beverages.

There also will be upgrades to numerous stadium and club sections, including two new open-air patio bars in the Graton Winners Club and remodels to over 120 luxury suites.

