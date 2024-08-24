Shanahan shares hopeful updates on Floyd, Gross-Matos' injuries

LAS VEGAS — Two of the 49ers’ top defensive ends sustained knee injuries during Friday night’s NFL preseason finale.

But after the players went through preliminary evaluations, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he believed Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos both avoided severe injury.

“Most likely a sprain — not ACL or anything,” Shanahan said after the 49ers’ 24-24 tie with the Las Vegas Raiders. “But we’ll find out more tomorrow.”

Floyd and Gross-Matos are scheduled to undergo MRI exams Saturday, Shanahan confirmed.

Shanahan said it was too early to tell if Floyd and Gross-Matos will be available for the 49ers’ Sept. 9 regular-season opener against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium.

Starting defensive end Nick Bosa sat out Friday’s game, so Floyd and Gross-Matos were in the first unit. Both players sustained their injuries during a first-quarter drive.

It was the 49ers preseason debut for Floyd, a 31-year-old veteran who’s set to enter his ninth NFL season.

Floyd was San Francisco’s biggest veteran acquisition in the offseason, signing a two-year, $20 million contract after he registered 39.5 sacks over the previous four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

Gross-Matos is a versatile defensive lineman who can play end in base situations and move to tackle on passing downs. He signed a two-year, $18 million contract as a free agent after four seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

The 49ers would be thin on the edge if Floyd and Gross-Matos were to miss much action. Next in line at defensive end are Robert Beal Jr., Alex Barrett, Sam Okuayinonu and Jonathan Garvin.

