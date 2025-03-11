Trending
Leonard Floyd

49ers release defensive end Floyd after one season with team

By Taylor Wirth

The 49ers continue to part ways with key players on the defensive side of the ball.

San Francisco released veteran defensive end Leonard Floyd, the team announced on Tuesday, after ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

The 49ers originally signed Floyd to a two-year, $20 million contract last offseason, and in his one season with San Francisco, recorded 8.5 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and 42 combined tackles while starting all 17 games in 2024.

Floyd finished second on the team in sacks behind defensive end Nick Bosa (9), and by most accounts, played well throughout the season.

The 32-year-old had a $10.10 million cap hit for the 2025 NFL season, and by releasing him, should create additional salary cap space this offseason.

Floyd joins linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, cornerback Charvarius Ward and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave as 49ers defensive starters to leave either via free agency or release this offseason.

