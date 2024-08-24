Floyd, Gross-Matos ruled out of 49ers vs. Raiders with knee injuries

The 49ers lost one of their most important defensive players early in Friday's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Veteran defensive end Lenoard Floyd left the game in the first quarter after 49ers defensive tackle Maliek Collins appeared to fall on his right leg.

This looked like it hurt like hell!



Hope Leonard Floyd is ok! pic.twitter.com/wGi6myMVwt — Matt Nahigian (@mattnahigian) August 24, 2024

Floyd initially required assistance walking off the field but eventually walked off under his own power.

The veteran defensive end was ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game with a knee injury. Fellow 49ers defensive lineman Yetur-Gross Matos also was ruled out with a knee injury.

#49ers Leonard Floyd (knee) and Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) have both been officially ruled OUT for the rest of the game. — Jennifer Lee Chan - threads @jenniferleechan (@jenniferleechan) August 24, 2024

San Francisco signed Floyd to a two-year, $20 million contract this offseason in an effort to find an effective bookend opposite star pass rusher Nick Bosa.

Now they hold their breath and hope the 31-year-old did not sustain a long-term injury with the start of the 2024 NFL season two weeks away.

