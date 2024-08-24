Trending
Leonard Floyd

Floyd, Gross-Matos ruled out of 49ers vs. Raiders with knee injuries

By Taylor Wirth

The 49ers lost one of their most important defensive players early in Friday's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Veteran defensive end Lenoard Floyd left the game in the first quarter after 49ers defensive tackle Maliek Collins appeared to fall on his right leg.

Floyd initially required assistance walking off the field but eventually walked off under his own power.

The veteran defensive end was ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game with a knee injury. Fellow 49ers defensive lineman Yetur-Gross Matos also was ruled out with a knee injury.

San Francisco signed Floyd to a two-year, $20 million contract this offseason in an effort to find an effective bookend opposite star pass rusher Nick Bosa.

Now they hold their breath and hope the 31-year-old did not sustain a long-term injury with the start of the 2024 NFL season two weeks away.

