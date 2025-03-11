Report: Falcons to sign defensive end Floyd after 49ers release

The 49ers parted ways with a key player on the defensive side of the ball, and it wasn't long before he found a new home.

After San Francisco released defensive end Leonard Floyd on Tuesday, the veteran pass-rusher quickly agreed to a one-year, $10 million free-agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported, citing sources.

The 49ers originally signed Floyd to a two-year, $20 million contract last offseason, and in his one season with San Francisco, he recorded 8.5 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and 42 combined tackles while starting all 17 games in 2024.

Floyd finished second on the team in sacks behind defensive end Nick Bosa (9) and, by most accounts, played well throughout the season.

The 32-year-old originally had a $10.10 million cap hit with the 49ers for the 2025 NFL season, and releasing him should create additional salary cap space for San Francisco this offseason.

Floyd joins linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, cornerback Charvarius Ward and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave as 49ers defensive starters to leave either via free agency or release this offseason.

