Trending
San Francisco49ers
Brandon Aiyuk

Lenoir says Aiyuk will be top five receiver this season

Deommodore Lenoir believes 49ers rising star Brandon Aiyuk will be among the best wide receivers this season.

By Taylor Wirth

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Brandon Aiyuk is in store for a big 2023 NFL season, at least according to 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

In speaking to reporters after San Francisco's mandatory minicamp practice on Wednesday, Lenoir was asked who has been the toughest receiver to cover in camp so far.

"The toughest receiver: Brandon Aiyuk," Lenoir said. "We've been having our battles since college. He's going to be a top-five receiver in this league this year; he's going to put everybody on notice. I feel like he's been so underrated. He really doesn't get the credit he deserves."

Aiyuk, who the 49ers selected with the No. 25 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, broke out last season, catching 78 passes for 1,015 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. The Arizona State product led San Francisco in receptions and receiving yards while finishing second to tight end George Kittle (11) in receiving touchdowns.

RELATED: How Wilks plans to help 49ers' secondary evolve in 2023

If Aiyuk were to make the jump to one of the league's top receivers, he will need to do so while competing for targets in a loaded 49ers offense that already consists of Kittle, wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings and do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey. The 25-year-old finished tied for 22nd in receptions, 22nd in receiving yards and tied for 11th in receiving touchdowns among NFL pass-catchers last season.

San Francisco 49ers

49ers Roster 3 hours ago

Where 49ers' roster core ranks among NFL teams for 2023

San Francisco 49ers 10 hours ago

The new NBC Sports Bay Area & CA mobile app is here

However, Lenoir and likely most of Aiyuk's teammates, believe the young wideout is more than capable of making the leap.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Brandon Aiyuk
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us