LeBron claims 49ers are ‘right there,' will return to Super Bowl

LeBron James turned out to be a secret 49ers fan after all.

In an appearance on Draft Kings, James gave his Super Bowl LIX picks, selecting the Baltimore Ravens and the 49ers.

“I think it’s Baltimore’s chance finally,” James said. “I got Baltimore coming out of the AFC. I just feel like this could be Baltimore’s year. And I got the Niners going back. I just think the Niners, they’re right there. Another year under Brock Purdy’s belt and the rest of those guys. That’s a hell of a 1-2 punch with Deebo [Samuel] and Brandon Aiyuk. Final score…I don’t know, I just want to see a good one (laughs).”

If the prediction holds, Super Bowl LIX would be a rematch of the epic Super Bowl XLVII, also held at the Ceasars Superdome. In that game, San Francisco came up short at the goal line in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter. The game was a first-ever Super Bowl matchup that pitted coaching brothers John and Jim Harbaugh against each other.

The Ravens are highly motivated entering the 2024 NFL season after flaming out in the AFC Championship Game last season. The 49ers are looking for a measure of revenge, too, after falling to the Kanas City Chiefs in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII last season.

For San Francisco, there is plenty of urgency to capture that elusive Lombardi Trophy after so many close calls in recent seasons.

Time will tell if James’ prediction holds true but given the talent-laden rosters of the 49ers and the Ravens, another New Orleans Super Bowl showdown is a definite possibility.

