Lance reaffirms commitment to 49ers despite trade rumors

There is no doubt in Trey Lance’s mind about which team he wants to play for next season, even if he isn’t the starting quarterback.

After a turbulent start to his NFL career, Lance’s name came up in trade rumors this offseason, with the 49ers reportedly having conversations with the Minnesota Vikings about a potential trade.

In speaking to reporters for the first time this offseason on Tuesday at 49ers OTAs, Lance was asked about the trade rumors and if he ever thought he would benefit from a change of scenery.

"No doubt for me, this is absolutely where I want to be."



- Trey Lance on the offseason trade rumors pic.twitter.com/2bzfRvr4ui — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) May 23, 2023

“No, not at all. I knew where I wanted to be,” Lance said. “I just want an opportunity to compete. I love it here. I love the coaching staff. I love working with [quarterbacks coach Brian] Griese and [assistant quarterbacks] Klay [Kubiak] and now [offensive passing game specialist] Klint [Kubiak] as well. Love the quarterback room, love the guys in the locker room. No doubt for me, this is absolutely where I want to be.”

Lance began the 2022 NFL season as the 49ers’ starter ahead of veteran Jimmy Garoppolo before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. After rehabbing the entire season, Lance was fully cleared earlier this spring and has been training alongside Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, where he, according to coach Kyle Shanahan, made significant strides.

RELATED: Shanahan, 49ers ‘hoping’ Purdy is ready to play by Week 1

The 49ers have been vocal about their admiration for what rookie quarterback Brock Purdy did to close out last season. If the Iowa State product recovers from surgery to repair a torn UCL by training camp, Purdy likely will be San Francisco’s starter in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, even with Purdy likely ahead of him on the depth chart -- for now -- there is nowhere Lance would rather be than with the 49ers.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast