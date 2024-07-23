Shanahan comes clean, literally, on viral offseason mustache

Kyle Shanahan made waves this offseason for all the right ... or wrong reasons.

We will leave that up to you to decide.

A picture of the 49ers coach at star running back Christian McCaffrey's June 29 wedding in Rhode Island went viral because of the new look the 44-year-old was sporting.

In speaking to reporters on Tuesday before the 49ers' first training camp practice in Santa Clara, Shanahan addressed his offseason 'stache and his inspiration for the decision.

"I always experiment in my offseason out of boredom," Shanahan said. "I got very used to it and I liked it, because my wife did. But I knew you guys would talk about it too much so I had to shave it yesterday."

Some of us, not naming names, wish we were capable of growing something at least halfway close to Shanahan's impressive lip foliage.

So good for him.

Unfortunately for Shanahan, he underestimated how big of a deal it would be among the bored and chronically online 49ers Faithful. Big mistake.

"You never know, I thought it was going to be more low-key, not as many people see," Shanahan added. "But that was pretty dumb of me. You do it the first week because I've never worn a moustache before but once you wear it for a week you get used to it and it's not a big deal until you see someone who hasn't seen you yet and then they look at you very weirdly. I learned it demands respect, whether it's good respect or bad respect [or] no respect. It still makes someone decide. But no, I can't carry it in-season."

Anyways, back to actual football.

