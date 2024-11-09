49ers' Shanahan isn't taking Bucs lightly, knows they're a ‘problem'

Kyle Shanahan knows the 49ers cannot take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lightly in a critical mid-season game on Sunday.

The San Francisco coach has the utmost respect for Tampa Bay and its fearsome defense.

“That defense with [coach] Todd [Bowles] has always been such a good defense,” Shanahan told Greg Papa on the latest “49ers Game Plan,” which debuted Friday night on NBC Sports Bay Area. “Vita Vea and the safety, No. 31 [Antoine Winfield Jr], his dad was a problem also. They’ve always been so good. This year the way they came out, a lot of people were picking them and it looked like that on tape.”

“Starting out beating Detroit [Lions] earlier in the year, just the way they’ve looked. They’ve lost some tight games, they’ve had some tough injuries. But I see the exact same team on tape. They are a problem if they can string together some wins and get into the playoffs, they’ll be just like they were last year.”

The Buccaneers have been hampered by injuries and mediocre performances lately, with the team now without star receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Still, Shanahan believes Tampa Bay can put up big numbers with quarterback Baker Mayfield having one of his best offensive seasons.

“When you have a quarterback playing the way they do,” Shanahan told Papa. “I think their offensive scheme is the best it has been probably in these last four years. The way that they’re running the ball is different. So, it’s not an offense that needs those receivers week in and week out.

“They can actually have some success without them because it is a very good offense. And the defense, although the numbers aren’t there, I don’t see their defense much different than I have these last four years. I think they’re as good as any team.”

The 49ers and Buccaneers have struggled with consistency this season and are in perilous positions heading into the game.

The loser will fall even farther out of playoff contention, severely hurting their chances of securing a postseason berth. Given that San Francisco only is one game back in the NFC West, a win would be huge for morale heading into the stretch run.

Even with Christian McCaffrey set to return for the 49ers, the offense will have to contend with the Buccaneers' daunting pass rush and a hostile home crowd in Tampa Bay.

Shanahan will be prepared for a spirited battle between two teams fighting for their playoff lives on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

