Shanahan admittedly has PTSD watching 49ers vs. Chiefs film

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers, understandably, are not eagerly rewatching game film from their crushing Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, in preparation for Sunday's rematch against Kansas City at Levi's Stadium, they have no choice but to re-live those painful memories.

In speaking to reporters on Wednesday before practice, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked how it felt to rewatch film from that fateful day on Feb. 11.

"I think everyone understands we've lost two Super Bowls to them, so I mean that can give a little post-traumatic stress when you turn on the tape, but I think that's human nature but you've got to make sure you don't get caught up in that," Shanahan said. "This game has nothing to do with past games, that was last year.

"We're playing a really good AFC opponent, we're .500 right now and we want to stay atop our division and get a win. You think about that stuff going into it, but in terms of what plays out in a game, it really has no correlation and you try and make sure that it doesn't."

Shanahan and the 49ers (3-3) will have their hands full against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and an undefeated Kansas City (5-0) squad on Sunday.

And while both teams will study film from Super Bowl LVIII this week, one will enjoy the walk down memory lane much more than the other.

