Shanahan admits 49ers ‘extremely frustrated' after loss to Cards

The 49ers' last two losses -- Sept. 22 to the Los Angeles Rams and Sunday's 24-23 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals -- very likely should have been wins, but in both cases, San Francisco coughed up double-digit leads.

After the 49ers blew a 13-point lead at home to the Cardinals, coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the team's frustration level in the locker room.

"Extremely frustrated," Shanahan told reporters. "I think we had a 13-point [lead] and a [14-point lead] in the other. By no means should we be able to give that away. Always will come back to turnovers, in my opinion. There are other things you can do to overcome them. Talked about last night how we thought a key to this game would be turnovers and that's exactly what the first half was. Gave us a huge advantage and then it flipped in the second half and we need to do that stuff to win."

The 49ers now have blown two divisional games when leading by 10-plus points in the same season for the second time in the Super Bowl era, having also done it in 2020, per The Associated Press' Josh Dubow.

After the 49ers lost to the Rams, Dubow pointed out that Shanahan had lost five games as a coach when holding a 10-plus point lead in the fourth quarter. That number now is six following the loss to the Cardinals.

San Francisco now sits at 2-3 with a quick turnaround before they face the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field.

If 49ers can't bounce back against the Seahawks, Shanahan will have to find a word stronger than "extremely."

