Why 49ers' Shanahan believes Murray can be ‘scariest' NFL QB

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

Kyle Shanahan knows the 49ers will have their hands full against Kyler Murray on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco faces off against its NFC West foe for the first time this season, and while the 49ers' defense did square off against Murray in Week 15 last year, the elusive Cardinals quarterback had just recovered from a torn ACL sustained the season prior and didn't quite look like himself.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In speaking to reporters before 49ers practice on Wednesday, Shanahan was asked how different the Cardinals quarterback looks through four games this season compared to last season's matchup.

"He just looks so much more comfortable," Shanahan said. "I thought he looked really good last year when he came in, just watching their offense, seeing him in that new scheme for the first time. I think he got to sit back and watch other guys do it. And then him coming in, you could tell he really consciously tried to play within the confines of the offense, which was different to see, just how the scheme was before.

"And then always when he isn't playing in the confines of the offense, how he can be the scariest guy in the league. Kyler has always played at a pretty high level, when he is healthy, and he's doing that right now."

Murray has completed 75 of 108 pass attempts (69 percent) for 777 yards, six passing touchdowns and one interception while recording 16 rushing attempts for 164 yards on the ground.

Murray, with the addition of star rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. plus a healthy James Conner and Trey McBride, has a better supporting cast around him than he did last season.

San Francisco's defense historically has struggled against mobile quarterbacks. If Murray can escape the 49ers' pressure up front, he will make them pay.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast