Shanahan states Jimmy G helping Rams prepare for 49ers is ‘overblown'

Jimmy Garoppolo is the Los Angeles Rams' No. 2 quarterback, but that doesn't mean the former 49ers signal-caller isn't playing a role in helping his team prepare for Sunday's matchup against San Francisco at SoFi stadium.

While Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur believes Garoppolo's knowledge of San Francisco's organization provides Los Angeles a boost, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan downplayed the significance of the intel his former quarterback can provide this week's opponent.

Kyle Shanahan downplayed the significane of the intel his former quarterback can provide ahead of this week's matchup, while stating that Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFluer's previous experience on San Francisco's staff is more of a concern.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I think it's way overblown," Shanahan told reporters Friday. "I mean, a little bit more from Mike LaFleur. That started last year, though. But no, not that much."

https://twitter.com/NBCS49ers/status/1837251416399958523

While speaking to reporters Thursday, LaFleur lauded Garoppolo's impact in assisting the Rams' game plan for their division rival.

“Probably more so between Jimmy and Matthew [Stafford] maybe even just in the locker room in general,” LaFleur said. “Anytime you got a little more information when you’ve been in the locker room and had the success that Jimmy has had in that locker room, I’m sure that there are a few things that I’m not getting told and things like that. But just having Jimmy back right now has been great and it’s a benefit.”

Garoppolo spent parts of six seasons with the 49ers, recording a 38-17 record in 55 starts during his tenure in San Francisco.

It remains to be seen whether or not Garoppolo's 49ers intel will make a difference in Sunday's matchup, but it's clear Shanahan isn't fazed by it.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast