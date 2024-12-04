Shanahan confident rookie Guerendo ready for feature 49ers role

Kyle Shanahan is confident that rookie Isaac Guerendo can perform as the team's lead running back.

Guerendo, a fourth-round 2024 NFL Draft pick, is slated to make his first career start against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Levi's Stadium after injuries to star running back Christian McCaffrey and backup Jordan Mason.

“I think he’s ready to go,” Shanahan told reporters Wednesday. “[He’s] had some ups and downs, but got better through everything.”

The 24-year-old back has 42 carries for 246 yards (4.7 Y/A) and two touchdowns in 12 games this season.

Guerendo’s first spike in workload came in a 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 after Mason was held out with a shoulder injury. He rushed 10 times for 99 yards, including a 76-yard run in the fourth quarter to ice the game for the 49ers.

“When he got the bulk of the carries … he only got better and he’s gotten better throughout the year, so I think he’s ready for this,” Shanahan said.

The rookie got another chance to shine in place of Mason during the 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, recording 85 yards on a season-high 14 rush attempts while scoring his first NFL touchdown.

It can take time for a young running back to adjust to NFL game speeds, and Shanahan has noticed that with increased workloads, Guerendo has displayed improvement.

“I think it takes guys some time,” Shanahan explained. “If you got the right stuff, the more you get reps, the more you can adjust to it. How hard you got to hit stuff, how quick those holes close. How when there is a hole, how you have to hit it full speed and can’t hesitate at all, or it closes like that. So you’ve seen that stuff get better in practice, and we’ve seen it carry over to games.”

Guerendo had just four carries in the 49ers' blowout 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but managed to score a 15-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. It was the lone 49ers touchdown in a forgettable game for San Francisco's offense.

In addition to increasing Guerendo's workload, the 49ers could rely on Israel Abanikanda, who they claimed off waivers Tuesday after McCaffrey and Mason's injuries, and Patrick Taylor Jr., whom they elevated from the practice squad on Wednesday.

