Shanahan reveals why coaching at Lambeau Field is special

Lambeau Field is hallowed ground in the NFL, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed what makes the storied stadium so special ahead of San Francisco's matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Shanahan explained the uniqueness of Lambeau Field during an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Greg Papa on "49ers Game Plan."

"I've done it a number of times, so I've gotten used to it," Shanahan told Papa regarding the mystique of coaching at Lambeau. "I think the coolest part is driving up to it. it's just so neat to be in a town in the middle of nowhere where there's no way you're going to run into a big stadium. You just feel like you're in the backroads, you're not in a big city and it's just all these normal houses. Then out of nowhere there's this huge stadium and it's packed. The history there is unbelievable, it's so neat because you don't see many NFL teams in a city like that, so it's pretty special."

While Shanahan enjoys visiting the historic venue, the 49ers coach is not a fan of Lambeau's notoriously frigid temperatures.

"I don't enjoy going there all the time because you can act tough as a player, and stuff, I'd rather not be that cold," Shanahan said. "If I can go sit on the bench that [is] warmed up that all the players sit on between series. They get all warmed up, then they go out there for 10 minutes and then come back, but I really got like three-and-a-half hours where I feel like I'm in the middle of an icy lake. So I got to dress right."

San Francisco's most recent visit to Green Bay came during the 2021 NFL playoffs, with the 49ers reeling off an improbable 13-10 win on the frozen Tundra.

The last time Shanahan and San Francisco visited Green Bay during the regular season was in 2018, with the 49ers falling 33-30 in a thriller.

Sitting at 5-5, San Francisco desperately needs a win over the Packers to stay afloat in the NFC playoff picture. Unfortunately, Shanahan and the 49ers must find a path to victory without the help of quarterback Brock Purdy and All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa, who both are ruled out for Sunday's contest.

