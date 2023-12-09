Why Shanahan expects different Seahawks team in Week 14 rematch

Sunday's rematch against the NFC West division rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium will be no walk in the park.

As if any matchup between the two teams ever is.

After securing a convincing Thanksgiving Day victory over the Seahawks in Week 12, the 49ers will look to complete the season sweep of Seattle for the second consecutive year with a win on Sunday.

In speaking with Greg Papa on the latest edition of NBC Sports Bay Area's "49ers Game Plan" 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if San Francisco's matchup with the Seahawks just two weeks ago and the familiarity will make preparation for Sunday's game any easier.

"Even if it was six games difference, they don't change much and neither do we," Shanahan told Papa. "We both know who each other are, especially by this time of the year. Even over the years. They know what we like to do, we know what they like to do. It's going to be a battle. I thought the last game was a battle. I know it didn't end up that way at the end, but it was. It was tight, especially at the end of that third quarter, we had a one-score game there in the fourth and we were able to pull away.

"But I know their backs are against the wall these last two weeks and how bad they got to get this win and how bad we need to get this win. I expect it to be a playoff atmosphere and two teams getting after each other."

Shanahan and the 49ers will look to contain one of the Seahawks' key offense weapons who was inactive for the previous matchup.

"The biggest challenge is they're probably going to get (Kenneth Walker III) back who is a hell of a running back and we have to make sure he doesn't get a big one because he can lull you to sleep," Shanahan added. "You can feel you're doing very good against the run vs. him and then all of a sudden he does a couple jump-cuts, couple side-steps and you whiff and he's got the ability to go to the house. He's one of the more dynamic players in this league and we didn't have to face him last time so we're going to have to make sure he doesn't get a big one.

"And the same stuff we did last time. D.K. [Metcalf] is a threat to score at all times, you saw that vs. Dallas. And we've got to make sure he doesn't get a big one like we did last time. Usually, when you can take that step away it will be a matter of time where we can frustrate Geno [Smith]."

The 49ers have a chance to punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Seahawks and with some additional help around the league in Week 14, while the Seahawks look to stay alive in the playoff race altogether. With plenty on the line for both teams on Sunday, we can expect another exciting battle between the two division rivals.

