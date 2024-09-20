Shanahan vows 49ers' offense won't change minus Deebo, CMC

Programming note: Watch Kyle Shanahan's full "49ers Game Plan" interview with Greg Papa on NBC Sports Bay Area tonight at 9:30 p.m. PT.

Kyle Shanahan doesn’t expect the 49ers’ offense to change much without Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel.

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Greg Papa on “49ers Game Plan,” Shanahan discussed how the offense will function after losing two of its most versatile playmakers.

“I mean, we still do the same stuff,” Shanahan told Papa. “It's different with Deebo because we're not, we're not going to [be] moving many receivers in the backfield and handing it off to them. “I'm not going to say that we never will, but Deebo, he's a really good running back and a really good receiver and Christian is kind of the same, he's a great running back and a great receiver.”

For Shanahan, the same offensive principles remain in place, even if he doesn’t have the luxury of moving the formation around as he would with Samuel and McCaffrey.

“Those two are guys that are interchangeable, so you see them move around more but the offense doesn't really change,” Shanahan explained to Papa. “We still do the same stuff; we still do very similar formations. It's just about making those two guys go back and forth, which we don't have any other players like that and not many people in the league do.”

The 49ers will be without two of its most dynamic playmakers for a few weeks, but the team has plenty of talent to sub in. Running back Jordan Mason has had an excellent start to the season in place of McCaffrey, while receiver Brandon Aiyuk continues to work his way back into a rhythm after missing all of training camp while holding in for a new contract.

It was just a few seasons ago when season-ending injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo thrust third-string quarterback Brock Purdy into the starting role, so San Francisco has plenty of success when it comes to navigating this type of situation.

While it’s still early in the 2024 NFL season, injuries and subpar play plagued San Francisco’s frustrating loss against the Minnesota Vikings.

Heading into a divisional showdown with NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers will need improved offensive performances. While the Rams also have been bitten by the injury bug, the matchup still is expected to be close than initially projected.

While the 49ers' personnel will be different this weekend, the offensive scheme won't be.

